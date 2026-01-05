Akron Police investigating shooting death of 29-year-old man

The Akron Police Department is investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday evening.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, it happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Elwell Court.

When police and EMS arrived at the scene, they found the man down on the home's front porch. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner's office said.

The man's identity has not been released.