Akron police officer commended for helping homeless man who needed services

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police officers respond to hundreds of calls and community interactions every day. While many involve crime investigations or arrests, others are quieter acts of service that can have a lasting impact.

One of those encounters recently earned Akron Police Officer Steve Motil a formal commendation after he helped a homeless man experiencing mental health challenges get access to basic necessities and support.

The incident began on Bachtel Avenue when a concerned resident called police about a man using a hose connected to a home on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they learned the man wasn't causing damage or trying to steal water. He was simply trying to clean himself.

“So you're just trying to shower? That's all you're trying to do?” Motil asked the man on body camera video.

“Yes,” the man replied.

Motil said officers could have pursued a trespassing charge, but instead chose a different approach.

“We could have been enforcing the laws that we can and sent this guy on his way covered in literal feces, or we could do the kind thing,” Motil said.

Rather than arresting the man, officers contacted Open M, an Akron nonprofit that serves people in need.

Open M CEO Julie Carneal said she worked with police to find a solution.

“I came up with a plan of wrapping him in a garbage bag, so that at least he can sit in the cruiser to be transported up here,” Carneal said.

Motil then transported the man to Open M, where staff provided him with a shower, clean clothing, a blanket and food.

Officer Motil remained at the facility for about an hour while the man received help.

“They chose to find the place for this gentleman to clean up, to just give him some dignity and humanity back,” Carneal said. "Our officer stepping up and doing that out of his day it was, to me, heroic."

Open M later submitted a commendation to the Akron Police Department recognizing Motil for his class, kindness, care and professionalism.

While community members and Open M praised his actions, Motil downplayed the recognition.

“It’s part of the job. It’s nothing special. It’s what we do every day,” he said.

Motil said the goal was simply to treat the man with compassion and help him move forward.

The encounter serves as a reminder that not every police call ends with an arrest. Sometimes helping someone in crisis starts with a simple question that Motil asked that day: ‘How can we try to help you today?’