Akron Public Schools announces new superintendent

Akron Public Schools announced Thursday that Micahel Robinson Jr. will serve as its new superintendent.

Robinson Jr. won in a 6-1 vote, according to the school board.

Following the initial vote, a six-hour-long special session with final interviews took place with the candidates, which ended with a final vote of 7-0 in favor of Robinson Jr., the school board said.

The school board said Robinson Jr. is currently the chief academic officer for the East Baton Rouge Parish School District in Louisiana.

The school board is now working to negotiate a contract with Robinson Jr.

