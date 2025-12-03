Akron rolls out new system for non-emergency updates

AKRON, Ohio — Akron leaders are encouraging residents to take advantage of the city’s CodeRED Mass Notification System.

It's a new approach the city is applying to help keep residents informed on non-emergency events like snow and ice removal updates, boil advisories, road closures and warming center activations.

“I think the mayor, he’s always speaking about transparency and communication and that’s the cornerstone of his administration, and I think it’s a great idea,” said Councilman Johnnie Hannah of Akron’s Ward 5.

News 5 asked Hannah if he thought the system helped residents during Tuesday’s snowstorm.

He told us a lot of people still don’t know about it since it was just introduced on Monday.

That’s why he encourages people to sign up for the free system.

"A lot of the residents they don’t have that communication that they need in order to make a determination,” said Hannah.

While driving Tuesday morning, Hannah said the system helped him.

“It was really treacherous. The streets were snow-filled. Also, the driving was very, very slow,” said Hannah.

Now, he hopes it will benefit other residents like Larry Moore, who told us the snow was quite the surprise on Tuesday.

But he said he’s not mad to see it.

“I kind of love it because I like the changes in the seasons, so it’s a good thing,” said Moore.

To sign up, click here.