Akron says goodbye to historic homes housing generations of memories

AKRON, Ohio — A historic corner in downtown Akron will soon see change. An attached pair of 19th-century houses are set to be demolished at South High and State Streets near St. Bernard’s Church.

The connected houses, nicknamed the ‘Big Blue House,’ are the last two homes in downtown Akron and were deemed uninhabitable in recent years.

“I’m anxious to see what they’re going to do with it, but I’m sure the spirit will still be alive here,” said Linda Marcin.

Marcin was a single mother when she moved into the church-owned property in 1981.

“The house was empty. And they wanted someone that they could help to move in. So they invited me and my son Scotty,” she said, explaining it was a safer and more affordable living arrangement than her previous situation. “I knew most of the parishioners, so it had always felt like home at the church. And to be able to move here was amazing.”

The house would ultimately become part of her love story. It harbored her feelings for her longtime friend and then assistant pastor at St. Bernard’s, Phil Marcin.

“I was going to leave St. Bernard’s. It was just too hard to be here and hide my feelings. And when I went to tell Father Phil goodbye, he confessed that all those years he’d felt the same,” Linda Marcin recalled.

“It was a year of her life [living here],” added Phil Marcin. “But it changed both of our lives, no question about that. So yes, it is very emotional.”

The couple went on to marry and have 2 sons. Monday, they toured the home for a final time with current St. Bernard’s Pastor Fr. Chris Zerucha.

“We left part of ourselves here when we left,” said Linda Marcin, noting the house had been transformed in the four decades since she moved out.

St. Bernard’s Church building, itself, has been a fixture in downtown Akron since 1905 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The adjacent houses are a decade older.

“It was residences, it was -when the church bought it- a convent for the nuns that taught here. Over the years, they put the houses together as one big property and they repurposed it as a shelter for abused women or low-income housing,” explained Fr. Chris Zerucha.

The pastor said the houses have stood vacant for several years and were condemned in 2018. The parish decided against costly rehabilitation efforts, opting instead to transform the space completely.

“Our mission, for what we need to do now for people, is changing. So we want to use that space for what we want to do now for people of this time, this version of Akron,” Fr. Zerucha said.

Over the weekend, the church held an open house to give the public an opportunity to tour the houses and bid farewell before they’re razed. The pastor estimated more than 100 people turned out for the event, many taking bricks, doorknobs and other pieces as souvenirs.

The church does not yet have firm plans about the future of the lots where the houses currently stand. Fr. Zerucha said the church council is considering a number of options, including a green space or gathering area. He’s inviting input from parishioners and community members.

The Marcins, though sad to see part of their history torn down, hope the space will provide more memories to future generations.

“I’m sure that Father Chris and the parishioners will find a way to remind people of love and peace and community,” said Linda Marcin.

Demolition started Monday and should wrap up within two weeks. St. Bernard’s hopes to solidify its plans for redevelopment over the winter.

