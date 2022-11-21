Akron teachers say schools 'not safe', reject recommendations for new contract

AKRON, Ohio — Teachers representing the Akron Education Association (AEA) overwhelmingly rejected a fact finder's recommendations for a new labor contract.

According to AEA President Pat Shipe, 99% of members said no to recommendations for a successor agreement.

"Through their vote, Akron educators sent a strong and unified message that they will continue to put student and staff safety first. This vote demonstrates that our educators will not accept the superintendent's prioritizing the district's image while ignoring dangerous conditions inside our school buildings," Shipe said. "The reality is our schools are not safe."

A special school board meeting was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday during which Akron school board members will vote on the recommendations that were rejected by the teachers union.

Shipe said negotiations will shift to federal mediation. If mediation doesn't resolve differences, the union could issue a 10-day strike notice as early as December.

Shipe stressed a notice doesn't mean teachers would strike, but it becomes a possibility.

Akron School Board President Dr. N.J. Akbar and Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack declined to comment to News 5 ahead of Monday's meeting.

