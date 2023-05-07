Akron tradition continues: Miller Road lions signal warm weather has finally arrived

Akin to Groundhog Day, there's a unique tradition in Akron that residents look forward to every year to indicate warmer weather is on the horizon. It's the annual unveiling of the Miller Road lions.

Well, the time is now. As of Saturday, the lions have made an appearance, signaling the end to that pesky winter weather we are all sick of.

It's time for the sun to shine and for coats to give way to short sleeves. However, no one will fault you if you wear Ohio's pre-summer official dress code: a hoody with shorts and flip-flops, for the people in the know.

But back to the lions. News 5's Camryn Justice can tell you about how the Miller Road lions legend came to be. Watch more in the player below:

Statued sign of spring: How the Miller Road lions in Akron have become a tradition like no other

