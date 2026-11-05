Akron voters back Issues 11, 12 and 13 on housing and police oversight

AKRON, Ohio — Imokhai Okolo, a community organizer and movement lawyer with The Freedom BLOC, said it’s time to get to work following Akron voters’ approval of Issues 11, 12 and 13.

Watch the full video below:

WFT: AKRON MAYOR CHARTER AMENDMENTS

READ MORE: Issues 11 and 12 split Akron over renters' rights and affordability

“City Council has 90 days to put forward legislation that’s going to provide the teeth and accountability to this, and so we’re excited to see what that legislation looks like and excited to see what this does for people,” said Okolo.

Before making it to this point, Okolo said he and his team spent months drafting these proposals and collecting more than 14,000 signatures to put them on the ballot.

Then, the Freedom BLOC left the decision up to voters, who have expressed support for Issue 11, an effort to eventually ban housing application fees and let renters choose how they want to pay their security deposit.

“I got so much love and gratitude to (the) community, to our team, to everybody who made this win possible for the community,” said Okolo.

Supporters also voted in favor of Issue 12, which will soon make criminal history a protected class unless someone is a sex offender or an arsonist.

Meanwhile, Issue 13 is expected to give residents more say on the citizens’ police oversight board.

“I got so much love and gratitude to (the) community, to our team, to everybody who made this win possible for the community,” said Okolo. “This is what real people power looks like. We put people over profits, and that’s what everyone in Akron wanted us to do.”

Still, not everyone supported the Freedom BLOC’s efforts, including Akron Mayor Shammas Malik, who previously called for voters to reject proposals 11 and 12.

He released the following statement on Wednesday:

“I want to thank Freedom BLOC and the many volunteers and organizers who worked to bring attention to important barriers to housing in our community. While I had concerns about the approach taken in these charter amendments, I have always agreed that we need to address the challenges posed by criminal history, security deposits, application fees, and other obstacles that make it harder for Akron residents to find housing.



Akron voters have made their voices heard on all three amendments, and our administration respects that decision. We will work diligently with City Council, the Citizens' Police Oversight Board, the Independent Police Auditor's Office, and all other stakeholders to diligently implement the amendments.



Looking forward there is a lot more good work to be done ahead to continue to improve housing, public safety, and other critical issues. I look forward to that work, and I want to again thank Akron voters for making their voices heard yesterday.”

Beyond the mayor’s office, the Akron Canton Real Estate Investors Association also released the following statement on Wednesday:

“We are, of course, disappointed with the outcome of Issues 11 and 12, but we are incredibly proud of our members, volunteers, and everyone who worked tirelessly to bring attention to these proposals.

Throughout this campaign, we spoke with many Akron voters who were genuinely surprised to learn about the potential real-world consequences of these amendments. Unfortunately, we simply ran out of time to fully inform the public.

While we respect the decision of Akron voters, we remain concerned about the long-term ripple effects on our city's rental housing market. We sincerely hope these new regulations do not lead to significant sales of rental properties, reduced investment, or independent housing providers choosing to invest in surrounding communities instead of Akron.

Our members have invested their own money, time, and hard work into improving Akron neighborhoods and providing quality housing. We want to see that investment continue.

Moving forward, we hope city leaders will work collaboratively with housing providers to implement these changes fairly and reasonably, while protecting resident safety, housing affordability, and private property rights.”

Association President Julie Stoll even told News 5 that she’s concerned about the potential consequences she and others could face.

“I believe it’s Issue 11, and they talk about if we forget to disclose that you have 6 months, now we’re automatically criminals. How many people do you know forget to disclose things on occasion?” asked Stoll.

“Time is going to speak to those concerns,” said Okolo.