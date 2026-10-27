Akron water bills to rise for 3 straight years as city confronts aging pipes, record main breaks

AKRON, Ohio — Akron residents will pay more for drinking water beginning next year, with rates set to increase in 2027, 2028 and 2029 as the city says it needs additional money to replace aging water mains and maintain its drinking water system.

For a typical household, the drinking water portion of the monthly bill will increase from about $25 now to $30 in 2027, $36 in 2028 and $42 in 2029, according to the city.

The first increase takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, and will appear on February bills.

For some residents, the increases are raising concerns about how much more their budgets can handle.

“The water, the bills are already high,” Akron resident Linda Lanier said. “My reaction is honestly, it’s too much. It’s too much.”

Lanier was charged $64 for water on her most recent Akron utility bill. After sewer charges and other fees, she said the total was nearly $350.

“We have people here now, they have to choose already between eating and rent and now they’re going to choose between water,” Lanier said, calling water “a basic need.”

City officials said Akron needs the additional revenue to address an aging drinking water system.

Approximately 35% of Akron’s water mains are more than 90 years old, according to the city. The city’s water treatment plant began operating in 1915.

Akron experienced 403 water main breaks in 2025, a record the city said. That pace increased in 2026. The city reported 444 breaks as of its announcement, while Service Director Chris Ludle told News 5 the city could reach 500 by year's end.

“We anticipate we’re going to hit 500 this year, which is actually more than we’ve ever had,” Ludle said.

The city said four boil-water advisories have also affected customers so far this year.

Ludle said Akron has had only one drinking water rate increase over roughly the past decade as the city devoted significant resources to federally required improvements to its sewer system.

“We have to be proactive, and unfortunately, we know gas prices, we know food prices and everything else is going up, but it’s just like we have to maintain a water system,” Ludle said.

The increases will also affect Akron businesses.

Chris Sedlock owns The Daily Pressed, a coffee shop and cocktail lounge in Downtown Akron. He also owns an ice cream stand. He expects his businesses' water costs to climb and wonders how long businesses and customers will continue to face higher expenses.

“The question is when does it stop?” Sedlock said. “If it goes up, will I still even be in business when it finally is fixed and prices go down, if they will ever go down?”

The city says the new rates will increase annual spending on water main replacement from approximately $3 million to at least $5 million.

The additional revenue will also help pay for repairs to water treatment, transmission and storage infrastructure, daily operations and approximately $153 million in existing drinking water debt.

City officials argue delaying the rate increases would ultimately make the problem more expensive. According to the city, waiting until 2028 to begin raising rates could cost an additional $9 million per year.

“Investing in planned replacement allows us to address aging pipes before they fail, reduce disruptions for residents and businesses, and make better use of our resources,” Ludle said.

The rates apply only to the drinking water portion of Akron utility bills. Sewer and trash rates are not part of the newly announced increases. Actual water charges will vary depending on usage.

The city considers about 400 cubic feet, or roughly 3,000 gallons, per month typical household usage.

City officials said qualifying households can receive reduced bills through its Water Bill Assistance Program.

Residents can learn more through the City of Akron Water Bill Assistance Program or call Utility Customer Service at 330-375-2554.

Mayor Shammas Malik acknowledged the pressure higher utility bills can put on residents while saying the infrastructure investment is necessary.

“Safe, reliable drinking water is one of the most essential services our city provides,” Malik said. “We have a responsibility to invest in replacing aging infrastructure so it can continue serving our community for generations to come.”

The city is also seeking outside help to develop a long-term plan for Akron’s drinking water system. Officials said that effort is separate from the newly announced rates, which cover existing operating, infrastructure and debt obligations.

For Lanier, however, the immediate concern is what another increase will mean for families already struggling with household expenses.

“These are basic supplies. These are things we have to live with, and many people can’t maintain,” Lanier said. “And I’m afraid we may be one of those people.”