Akron woman grateful to firefighters who rescued her from burning home

AKRON, Ohio — A 70-year-old Akron woman is counting her blessings this holiday season after she was saved from her burning home by firefighters.

Rinaa Caplinger suffered second-degree burns on her left arm, shoulder and back and spent two days in the burn unit at Akron Children's Hospital, but the grandmother has persevered through the pain.

"It was a lot of pain at first and then they gave me medication and stuff to help that out," Caplinger said.

Recognizing the harrowing predicament she found herself in on Nov. 27, Caplinger feels grateful to everyone who gave her a second chance at life.

"I just thank the Lord that everything happened the way it did. It wasn't worse. My kids got me and I've got them and that was important," she said.

Caplinger, along with her daughter and son-in-law, were asleep in Caplinger's home on Hancock Avenue when the fire started around 5 a.m.

Caplinger initially ran into the living room, but the flames were too much.

"As I was turning, it started hitting me. I could feel it on my shoulder and stuff. It was hurting," she recalled.

The other relatives escaped, but Caplinger ran back into her bedroom, where she became trapped, unable to crawl out of a window on her own.

"It was terrifying, just didn't know what as going to happen," Caplinger said.

Other relatives who live on nearby Wingate Avenue were alerted to the fire. The boyfriend of Caplinger's granddaughter rushed over and was able to reach inside and hang onto Caplinger.

A short time later, firefighters arrived in the nick of time, went inside, and rescued the woman who had lived in the home for most of her life.

"Another guy (firefighter) came in and they broke the windows out, and he crawled in and pushed me out," Caplinger said.

Earlier this month, the firefighters, along with the paramedics who rushed Caplinger to the burn unit, were given a commendation by the Akron Fire Department for their heroic acts.

"Thank the Lord that they were there. They did such a good job. From what everyone told me, there was a lot of them out here," Caplinger said.

Mindy Pinkerton, Caplinger's daughter who lives on Wingate Avenue, is also extremely grateful to the firefighters.

"They're amazing. They saved my mom," Pinkerton said. "She's alive. First and foremost, mom's alive and that where it's at. My family is alive. Everybody is safe."

Caplinger lost most of her belongings in the fire. The family has insurance and received help from the American Red Cross.

She still has several doctor's appointments ahead of her but feels she will make close to a full recovery.

"I'm very grateful because my kids weren't ready to get rid of me yet," she said with a laugh.

The fire department continues investigating, but a cause hasn't been determined yet.