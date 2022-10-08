Akron woman saved lives by donating organs but her killer is still on the run

AKRON, Ohio — As an organ donor, a young Akron mother saved two lives, but the search continues for the person who took her life.

Police believe Latajah Leatherwood, 28, was an innocent victim when she was shot and killed while riding in a car last May.

Leatherwood's mother, Carla Gibbs, is pleading with the public for any leads that could track down the killer.

"They really need to get off the streets because they took my daughter and it's really hurtful and I just really wants justice," Gibbs said.

According to Gibbs, a family friend was driving Leatherwood to pick up her nephew on May 17 when the tragedy unfolded in the 900 block of East Avenue.

Police said a silver crossover-type vehicle pulled alongside the car Leatherwood was in and fired several shots. Leatherwood was struck in the head and died several days later at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. She is survived by an 11-year-old daughter who was not in the car.

A neighborhood camera captured the sound of gunfire. According to Lt. Michael Miller, there are no suspects in the homicide.

Gibbs said she nearly lost her daughter when she was only 4-years-old. In 1998, Leatherwood was trick-or-treating when she was hit by a truck and critically injured.

"They said she wasn't going to make it, but she fought through it. She's a strong individual," Gibbs said.

Gibbs said her daughter grew into an energetic, outgoing, loving and supportive woman. It remains difficult for Gibbs to comprehend losing her child to the violence after she overcame difficult odds 24 years ago.

"That's horrible for any parent, any human being— just out of the blue to get shot," she said. "It takes a lot from more than just one person. The entire family is affected."

Gibbs received some comfort in the form of a proclamation and letter from Lifebanc after Leatherwood's organs were donated.

Part of the proclamation reads, "It is with deepest sympathy that we the staff at Lifebanc extend our condolences to the family of Latajah Leatherwood."

Gibbs said she found joy when she leaned her daughter's heart and liver saved the lives of two women, ages 28 and 52.

"It was like a joyous spirit over me and I can honestly say I looked in the sky and I started smiling because I'm like, 'You're still here,'" Gibbs told News 5.

Miller said detectives continue to investigate the murder and encourages the public to come forward with any tips.

"This is someone's child. A lot of people care about her. We need that community support to solve this," Miller said.

Gibbs said she won't truly have any sense of peace until her daughter's murderer is arrested.

"Now is the time. We all want justice and I know there's a lot going on in the world today, but at the same time, we want peace and peace of mind."

