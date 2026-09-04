Akron’s Better Kenmore CDC marks major milestone with community celebration

AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s Better Kenmore Community Development Corporation is celebrating a major milestone as an organization, so they’re inviting the community to celebrate with them during their last first Friday of the summer.

Better Kenmore CDC is an Akron neighborhood group that was formed in 2016 to build a ‘Better Kenmore’ through cultural, recreational and revitalization efforts in the historic business district.

As Akron’s 5th largest neighborhood with almost 18,000 residents, community organizers have spent years pouring into dozens of small businesses on Kenmore Boulevard, building on the community’s rich music history and changing the neighborhood’s perception.

In the next ten years, community organizers hope to continue these efforts along with serving more as a connector and catalyzer between other businesses and groups.

They also look forward to the new Pfeiffer-Miller South Pre-K-8 building at the former Kenmore High School campus.

RELATED LINK: Akron to break ground next Thursday on $76M Pfeiffer–Miller South Pre‑K–8 building project

“We want to create places where people live, work and play so we’ve done a lot of work over the last years with small business development on that work aspect, there’s been a lot of improvement in parks and lakes with the play aspect and now we’re hoping to make some headway in the live aspect,” said Better Kenmore Executive Director, Eleni Manousogiannakis.

A short celebration will kick off at 5:00 p.m. on 1028 Kenmore Boulevard before the first Friday event.

Then, the community is encouraged to stick around until 9:00 p.m. for live music, vendors and a skate pop-up skate park.