Akron's Canal Park to take on new name

AKRON, Ohio — Pending the city’s approval, Akron’s Canal Park name could change for the first time since the stadium opened in 1997.

The new name will be 7 17 Credit Union Park.

“It’s going to spark interest to some degree,” said Ivan Aschenbrenner.

Interest is growing from people like Aschenbrenner after News 5 told him about Canal Park’s potential name change.

“I didn’t even know that was happening, but I know every few years a lot of parks change their names,” he said.

While Aschenbrenner told us he will miss the old name, he’s hopeful the potential new one will attract more people to go to games and check out bars and restaurants like The Daily Pressed.

“I think it might draw some more attention just because people will be like ‘Oh, what’s that place?’ and they’ll think it’s new,” said Aschenbrenner.

News 5 reached out to the Akron RubberDucks, and the team’s president was not available for comment.

7 17 Credit Union has yet to respond to us as well.

But in a recent announcement about the naming rights partnership, the Minor League Baseball team’s president said this deal keeps prices affordable and allows for opportunities to give back to the community through a yearly scholarship.

On the banking side, 7 17 Credit Union’s President said he sees this agreement as a way to strengthen the community and achieve financial wellness.

In the meantime, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said this expansion means new jobs, new investment and more opportunities for small businesses and residents, like Freedom Harper.

“I see why they would want to change it to bring more people down here,” said Harper

Before the name change is official and the agreement runs through until the end of the 2031 season, it was originally stated that it would need city council’s approval.

But on Wednesday, Akron’s Press Secretary told News 5 that only city approval through the administration is needed, so she said the RubberDucks are finding a time for their representatives and 717 Credit Union to present to the city council.

Meanwhile, the name change will require the approval of the MLB.

“Definitely doing things to revitalize the downtown area, get people interested, housing, small businesses and things like that will definitely draw in revenue,” said Aschenbrenner.