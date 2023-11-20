Akron's home repair program faces delays and questions from residents

AKRON, Ohio — Several communities across Ohio received huge chunks of cash after the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, aimed at helping people recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, was passed in 2021. Akron received $145 million and decided to allocate $20 million towards a new program to fix up older homes in sections of the city.

While some residents are reaping the plan's benefits, others are frustrated, feeling like they're in limbo as they wait for answers and potential repairs.

Barbara Robinson, who lives on Sylvan Avenue, showed a News 5 crew a hole in her upstairs bathroom floor caused by leaks in the sink and bathtub.

She had the leaks fixed, but the gaping hole worries her. If you look through the hole, you can see the kitchen below. In the kitchen, the hole in the ceiling is even bigger, just above her cupboards, where food was ruined from the water leaks.

The grandmother, who is on a fixed income and had two hip replacement surgeries this year, said the situation creates safety concerns in her home.

"I don't know what's gonna fall out and when," Robinson said.

Robinson believes other holes and cracks in the ceilings of her upstairs bedrooms result from a roof problem.

Using her cane, she pointed to an expanding crack in her bedroom ceiling and said, "There's got to be a leak up there somewhere."

Robinson applied for Akron's Home Repair Program a year ago after Mayor Dan Horrigan announced it in the summer of 2022.

The mayor released some details in a video posted by the city.

"This program will utilize ARPA funding and provide eligible applicants with up to $25,000 worth of home repairs," Horrigan said.

The idea of the program is to use COVID-19 stimulus dollars to fix or replace things like roofing, plumbing, windows, flooring and heating for residents who meet income requirements and live in some of Akron's older homes.

Robinson felt like the program answered her prayers and applied. However, she's still waiting to find out if she'll make the repair list, leaving her frustrated.

"It's very hard to live like this. I need help," she said.

Robinson has received two letters. The first explained that the city is "still processing applications," the second indicated they're "working daily to evaluate and improve upon our efficiency."

But a few months have passed, and Robinson has not heard any further updates.

"They're not even making excuses. They're just not. Nothing, so I don't even know where I stand in this situation," she said.

A little over a mile away on Beardsley Street, Dora Kimbrough, 74, is happy with the program.

"I would recommend it to anyone. If they can get a grant like this, I'm telling you, jump on it," Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough, a cancer survivor, applied and received 22 new windows throughout her 97-year-old home. She also had her furnace replaced and got new pipes in her basement.

"What they did for me was a Godsend. That's all I can say because I still get really cold or really hot just having all this immunotherapy, so with this new furnace and the new windows, I'm comfortable," she said.

City leaders admit the program's rollout has been clunky with high demand. Akron received about 1,600 applications requesting home repairs.

By now, the city had hoped to have repairs done at 200 homes. Only about 75 homes have been finished thus far.

The planning and urban development director, Thomas Tatum, understands the delays are frustrating.

"Unfortunately, we're dealing with government, and sometimes government does not work as fast as everybody needs it to work or wants it to work," Tatum said. "We were tasked to try to build a machine as the machine— as they were giving you funds— then you try to build your machine," Tatum said.

Tatum said several factors are holding up the repair process, including supply chain issues with construction supplies, a need for more qualified workers to help contractors, and the ongoing process of sorting through the 1,600 applications to ensure federal and income guidelines are met.

Tatum said about 150 homes are currently in the pipeline to be reviewed, inspected or connected with contractors.

But the clock is ticking. Funds must be allocated by the end of 2024, with the work completed by 2026. The goal remains to make repairs at 500 to 600 homes.

"We've had some improvement, and sometime after the first of the year, the city will be able to identify some staff to assist with the program," Tatum said.

In the meantime, Robinson keeps waiting and hoping her home is selected for repairs before things get worse.

"I just wish that we could get some help, that I could get some help because I'm on a limited income," she said. "This is an old house, and things are gonna break down."

Akron is no longer accepting applications for the program, but there is a helpline for those who have applied and have questions. The number is 330-591-4694.