Akron's Lock 3 preparing for massive tire-inspired sculpture by a woman artist

AKRON, Ohio — Preparations are underway to welcome a new addition to Akron’s Lock 3 that will honor the city’s rich rubber history.

“It is a wonderful thing to have such an incredible work and an incredible artist coming here and just becoming part of what builds belonging here in Akron,” said Curated Storefront Executive Director, Heather Meeker.

As Akron’s first major contemporary outdoor sculpture that is being designed by a woman, Meeker and Lock 3 Art Taskforce trust Chakaia Booker will get the job done given her decades of experience turning recycled tires into masterpieces.

“The sculpture by Chakaia Booker is an incredible momentous sculpture that will be 17-feet tall; a permanent sculpture that is designed out of steel and recycled rubber – most specifically Goodyear Eagle racing tires,” said Meeker.

Now, you may be wondering what the new $550,000 sculpture will look like and what it’ll be called.

But we’re told it’s all a mystery that was made possible thanks to donations from individuals and arts and culture foundations.

“It is something that we’ve been working for, for a long time, and just a few people, including Chakaia herself, know exactly what this is going to look like,” said Meeker.

Still, Meeker said there are signs of what the sculpture’s potential could be based on how the footers have been placed to receive the work of art near Lock 3’s main entrance.

“The sculpture itself will be two pedals that come up and reach toward each other flanking the Knight Hemlock walk here in Lock 3. It will be something that is very visible, very much part of the Lock 3 experience and something that we hope transforms downtown,” said Meeker.

More importantly, Akron’s Economic Development Director, Suzie Graham Moore hopes people will see how the sculpture connects Akron’s past in the tire industry to its future.

“We are now the polymer industry capital of the world is where we are going, and so we have an exciting future ahead of us and I think this sculpture marks a great beginning to that future,” said Graham Moore.

As for the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, CEO and President, Catherine Timko, is excited to see how the community will receive the art piece.

“This sculpture just has such amazing caliber that people will come to see it who are interested in art and at the same time they’re going to find that the city of Akron is an amazing destination for cultural, it invests in its public spaces and we hope that people will discover the Towpath trail,” said Timko.

Before the sculpture is installed on Thursday, October 29 at 1:00 p.m. in Lock 3, there will be an artist talk on Wednesday, October 28 at 6 p.m. at the Akron Art Museum.

Both events are free and open to the public.

To register, click here.