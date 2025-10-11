Alicia Keys launches national tour for Hell’s Kitchen at Playhouse Square, shares heartwarming OH connection

CLEVELAND — After taking Broadway by storm, Hell’s Kitchen began its North American tour Friday night in Cleveland at Playhouse Square.

The superstar creator and producer, Alicia Keys, was in Cleveland Friday for the musical’s launch, which she described as a full-circle moment.

"You might know that my mother has roots in Ohio,” said Keys on stage before a small group of Cleveland media members. “Born in Detroit, raised in Toledo. So, it's a big deal to be starting off in Cleveland.”

Keys said the show is not autobiographical but is inspired by her life.

“I love this show with all my heart,” she said.

It tells the tale of a 17-year-old girl, Ali, growing up in the Manhattan neighborhood of Hell's Kitchen, navigating life and love while finding herself, her purpose, and her people.

“You can see the elements of the city here,” said Keys, looking around the stage and marveling at the beauty of the historic State Theatre at Playhouse Square.

Keys said elements of the set represent the building she grew up in, called Manhattan Plaza and the important relationships that came from it.

“At a time when we need as much uplifting as possible this show is here to lift you up,” said Keys.

Keys said she loves the show because it’s multi-generational.

“No matter what age you are - you can bring your daughter, son, your friends, your brothers and sisters, your mom and grandparents - everybody understands this show and is represented in this show,” she said. “I think one of the things that comes back is the mentorship piece and each of us has a memory of someone who set us on our path or opened our eyes to something.”

Keys said the music, the dancing, and the themes of the show will make you smile.

“You know we have live musicians every night and each one is sitting in these different towers,” she said, pointing to different positions within the set. “It's really gorgeous to feel the energy of the musicians while you're watching the show,” said Keys. “You really get the spirit of it.”

Original Broadway cast member Desmond Sean Ellington, who plays Ali’s musician father, talked about why he loves Hell’s Kitchen and performing in Cleveland:

'Hell's Kitchen' opens at Playhouse Square

Keys wrote new music for the show that also incorporates many of her iconic songs that are reimagined to bring forth the storyline. That, ultimately, she said, is a mother-daughter love story.

And with her mother’s Ohio roots, the significance of Keys now launching her deeply meaningful show here is a full-circle moment.

“I wouldn't be the artist, anywhere near the artist and definitely not the woman I am without her,” Keys said about her mother. “And so, to think here we go, all these years later and to be coming back to the state that started her off- it's pretty special. I think it was a divine plan, and I think it just really grounds the whole story.”

Hell’s Kitchen runs at Playhouse Square through Nov. 1.

And put this on the calendar, Hell’s Kitchen is set in the 1990s. So, the show is throwing a “90’s block party” on Tuesday, Oct. 14. It will be free and open to the public, all ages welcome, at Playhouse Square Plaza. There will be live music, food vendors, and a ’90s outfit contest.