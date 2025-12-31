Alleged thief steals Lorain man's car, crashes into dumpster; car lands on rocks near lakeshore

LORAIN, Ohio — A 46-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a car in Lorain, smashed it into a dumpster and crashed it into a rock outcropping near the lakeshore.

According to the Lorain Police Department, a resident called the station around 7 a.m. to report that a man lurking near his home jumped into a vehicle he had warming up in his garage and then took off.

A short time later, officers received additional calls from bystanders at an apartment building in the 1200 block of East Erie Avenue for a vehicle that careened into the dumpster there and then crashed into the rocks near the shore, police said.

The driver, later identified as the thief, ran off.

The department said witnesses pointed officers toward the thief, and he was captured soon after. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and will be booked later on charges of grand theft auto and reckless operation.