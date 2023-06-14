Amazon introduces fleet of electric vans; Ohio prepares for widespread adoption of EVs

WARRENSVILLE, Ohio — Every year, more Americans are interested in electric cars. On a national level, the EPA proposed standards that would accelerate that transition to electric. In Ohio, ODOT is also making a push, along with one company known for being all over the road.

For Amazon drivers like Duran Ware, it doesn't matter the weather — he will deliver your package.

“All kinds of conditions — rain, sleet, snow, sunshine,” Ware said. “I get roughly about 250 to 270 packages a day.”

Now Amazon has stepped up its delivery game with a new custom electric Rivian delivery truck. Amazon says there are currently 30 in their local fleet with custom features that include a 360-degree camera.

“We have heated stairwells, we have heated seats, as well, heated steering wheel,” Ware said.

The delivery truck is a product of the company's “climate pledge," which is a commitment to reach net zero carbon across operations by 2040.

“By 2030, Amazon is looking to have over 100,000 vehicles,” said Natalie Hoffman, Senior Regional Spokesperson for the Cleveland region.

They are just one piece of the world’s transition from gas to electric cars. The Global Electric Vehicle Outlook reports that 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022, and they expect that number to jump by 35% this year.

“We don't want Ohio to fall behind,” said Preeti Choudhary, Executive Director of DriveOhio.

The group reports that EV sales doubled between 2020 and 2021, then increased by 32% in 2022, so ODOT and DriveOhio are working on the state's electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan.

“This effort is to build out fast charging stations every 50 miles along our major interstates,” Choudhary said.

They are doing it with federal funding in preparation for auto manufacturers’ pivot towards electric cars. They say this is just the first step.

“As we sort of improve our grid and our grid infrastructure, we are hoping that it will align with the actual increase of EVs on the road,” Choudhary said. “But I think we have some time before we reach critical use.”

There’s lots of work to be done.

Drivers like Lucy Cooley, who's driven electric for 11 years, are happy to finally see the transition.

“It's wonderful and it can't come on fast enough,” Cooley said.

Bryan Weber, who is in the auto service business, see the value in both types of vehicle.

“I’ve built racing engines for a long time, and still, I’m into that type of thing,” Weber said. “But these [EVs] — they have a place; they work really well.”

Ware says he just loves his safer, sustainable new ride.

“I’ve taken it on routes, and the experience from that in the other van is a full 360,” he said.

