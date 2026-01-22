American Airlines adds daily nonstop flights between Cleveland and Los Angeles

CLEVELAND — American Airlines is adding daily non-stop flights between Cleveland and Los Angeles starting April 7.

The airline says the new route will enhance connectivity for travelers in Northeast Ohio, offering expanded access to Southern California and a broad network of domestic and international destinations through LAX.

Beyond Los Angeles, the flight will provide connections to West Coast destinations, Hawaii, and international markets in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

"American is always looking for ways to bring customers to new destinations, and we're especially excited to connect Cleveland with Los Angeles," said Jordan Pack, American's director of domestic network planning.

With this new service, American will connect Cleveland with 10 airports nationwide, putting more than 350 destinations within reach from Northeast Ohio.

The route will be served aboard a Boeing 737-800 offering 16 first-class seats and complimentary Wi-Fi for AAdvantage members. Tickets will be available for purchase starting January 26.

Daily flight schedules (subject to change):

LAX ➡️ CLE: 9:00 A.M.-4:50 P.M.

CLE ➡️ LAX: 5:40 P.M.-8:05 P.M.