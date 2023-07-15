Amherst Police search for burglary suspects after Amherst Armory gun store break-in

AMHERST, Ohio — Amherst Police are searching for two suspects who broke into the Amherst Armory gun shop on July 11, an incident that was captured on surveillance video.

Amherst Police Detective Zach Horning told News 5 the suspects used chunks of concrete to break through a front door side window just after 3 a.m. and entered the store.

The suspects are described as having a thin build and are likely young adults or juveniles wearing distinctive hooded sweatshirts.

“There is one individual that’s wearing a sweatshirt that has designs going up the sleeve and partially up the hood," Horning said. "The other individual has what appears to be an emblem on the back, possibly saying something like true religion."

Horning credited the owner of Amherst Armory with having excellent security and said when the burglars entered the store, they found all weapons locked up in a heavy steel safe, keeping them from taking anything and preventing guns from getting into the wrong hands.

“It's very crucial. Very crucial, but not only crucial but very responsible of the business owner,” Horning said. “Once something like that gets out on the street, they can be used in a number of different crimes, including violent crimes, possibly even homicides.”

Amanda Trowbridge, who ownsSavage Society Axe Throwing next door to the Amherst Armory, told News 5 that the break-in has her concerned about her business and other businesses at the Cooper Foster Park Road Strip Mall.

"Why do you just break in and take things, like you have no idea what goes into just trying to keep the lights on," Trowbridge said. “And it’s scary that it’s this close, like as soon as I heard about it, I was like, 'God are my windows okay?'"

Amherst Police are asking one with information about the burglary to call the non-emergency line with tips at 440-988-2625; you don't have to give your name.

Trowbridge had one final message for the burglars involved in the case.

“Definitely get your act together; you can’t just come in and take stuff; you need to work for yourself, we’re working for ourselves, and we’re working really hard," Trowbridge said. “So say something, even if it’s your friend, like that’s not fair; you can’t just take from people.”

