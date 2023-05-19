Annabell's, a fixture in Akron's music scene, faces eviction

AKRON, Ohio — For decades, Annabell's in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood has been a fixture in the city's underground music scene, but the popular spot on West Market Street is now facing eviction.

Bar owner William Reynolds confirmed to News 5 that Saturday could be the final day for the bar/music venue. However, ongoing conversations are taking place to keep Annabell's open beyond that, he said.

News of the eviction spread quickly on social media and among loyal customers who were shocked and upset by the prospect of losing a place where a variety of bands have performed in the distinctive basement since the 70s.

"One of the wonderful things about Annabell's as a live music venue is that it didn't matter if your band was famous or nationally recognized or a touring band or just starting out band; everyone was given the same shot and a fair shake," said Caitie O'Shea who plays bass guitar and baritone guitar in several bands.

According to Akron Municipal Court records, an eviction notice filed earlier this year indicates Reynolds is behind on rent, with the last payment received in September of 2022. The owner has been ordered to move out of the building by May 23, court officials said.

Reynolds and his girlfriend, who also works at Annabell's, were meeting with their attorney Friday afternoon and said they were hoping negotiations would continue over the rent price, which has been a sticking point since last fall.

Megan Conley, a longtime customer, called Annabell's "a community of misfits" and stressed there is a strong connection among the people who go there for concerts and drinks.

"They're being forced out, and it's not just them being forced out. It's a whole community of people being forced out," Conley said. "It's been around so long; my parents were going there back in their day."

Court records indicate Richfield Properties LLC owns the property. News 5 left messages for a representative of the business and its attorney and calls were not returned as of Friday evening.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.