Announcement is near for Cleveland's new WNBA team name

We could be just days away from learning the name of Cleveland's new WNBA team.

The team's account posted the following video on social media Saturday, teasing a big announcement for Tuesday.

It comes one day after a mysterious sand scultpure appeared at Edgewater beach.

It says "HEAR THE CALL" with a basketball painted next to it.

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland

Many are speculating the team is behind the sand sculpture, but it has not been confirmed.