Annual Harvest for Hunger campaign kicks off

In Northeast Ohio, about one in six people don't know where their next meal will come from, but the Harvest for Hunger campaign is working to change that.

Through May, local food banks are teaming up to raise money for food distributions year-round. Every dollar donated provides enough food for multiple meals.

Donations can be made online or in participating grocery stores.

"You can go to our website, HarvestforHunger.org, you can also go to your local participating supermarket, tear off the coupon in the checkout aisle and give right there on the spot," Kristen Warzocha with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank said.

The campaign kickoff also included the Supermarket Grocery Challenge, where Power of 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff placed third.