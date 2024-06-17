Another Cleveland weekend filled with blocked-off roads due to unruly crowds, daredevil driving

CLEVELAND — The weekend's activity left multiple intersections blocked off by reckless driving and an RTA bus stopped by an unruly crowd.

Though the intersection of East 72nd Street and St Clair Avenue is free-flowing now, over the weekend, cars filled the street as people filmed cars racing and drifting. One video shows fireworks going off as a car drifts in circles.

After living in their home for 12 years, Dwayne Cohill and Tonya Leslie never foresaw such chaos four blocks from their house.

“It was shocking and dangerous. I can't believe they were able to do that,” said Leslie.

Another video shows what appears to be unruly crowds overtaking an RTA bus on East 37th Street and Broadway Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Individuals are seen surrounding the bus, some jumping, yelling and climbing on the RTA.

News 5 reached out to the RTA, who said they are aware of the incident and everyone is OK; writing the following:

"RTA #19 Broadway (Coach 3317) was traveling eastbound on Broadway when a group of people came up to the bus and blocked its way until the local police arrived and the crowd dispersed,” said the statement.

This isn't the first time we've seen reckless activity over the weekend posted on social media. It was late May when videos showed a person standing in a ring of fire as a car drove donuts around them under the chandelier in Playhouse Square.

Police are still searching for those involved.

News 5 reached out to Cleveland Police regarding the weekend’s events, and they have yet to get back to us.

Residents and business owners said they are tired, they said they want to see something done.

“Councilman step up and police, mayor everybody just do something about it. I know you can't be everywhere, but show a presence so make your concern show that you are trying to take care of the neighborhoods and everything. There's too much going on in my neighborhood,” said Cohill.

