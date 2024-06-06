Do you recognize this car? Police say it was allegedly involved in reckless driving at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating the driver of a vehicle that was allegedly involved in doing donuts around a circle of fire underneath the iconic outdoor chandelier at Playhouse Square on Memorial Day weekend.

Cleveland Police Department Police are looking for this vehicle

According to police, a fire was lit on Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street with drivers seen drifting around it in a circle around midnight on May 26.

The scene was captured by residents who recorded shocking videos.

Police said the vehicle appears to be a four-door Dodge Charger with a possible primer-colored driver's side door and front fender.

The vehicle appears to have a spoiler on the rear trunk, chrome wheels and a light corrosion around the front driver's side wheel well.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in connection to the events of the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5318.

New cameras installed

Days after the include, Cleveland police set up a deterrent— a temporary mobile camera to keep an eye on things.

It's unclear how long the camera will be at Playhouse Square. We've reached out to Cleveland Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

