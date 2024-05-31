Cleveland Police install camera at Playhouse Square after reckless drivers did donuts last weekend

CLEVELAND — There's something new at Playhouse Square, and it's not a visiting Broadway show. Following a Memorial Day weekend when reckless drivers took to the streets, and cars were spotted doing donuts around a circle of fire underneath the iconic outdoor chandelier, Cleveland police have set up a deterrent— a temporary mobile camera to keep an eye on things.

On May 25, multiple cars blocked off the intersection near Playhouse Square so other vehicles could take part in the shenanigans.

‘Extremely dangerous:’ Daredevil drivers shut down Cleveland intersections, set fire to Playhouse Square

For nearly 20 minutes, cars blasted music and drove erratically around the area but took off when police arrived.

Authorities are still searching for the drivers who took part in the stunt and are warning others that daredevil driving could have serious ramifications for anyone taking part in any future events.

Cleveland Police asking for the community's help in finding weekend racers

It's unclear how long the camera will be at Playhouse Square. We've reached out to Cleveland Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Previous incidents of reckless driving in Cleveland

Reckless drivers showboating in Cleveland has been an issue the city has been dealing with for years.

Back in May 2022, Cleveland police and other local law enforcement agencies conducted "Operation: Wheels Down," a sting targeting illegal off-road vehicle activity in the city.

According to police, 15 felony arrests were made, 30 citations were issued, and 15 vehicles were confiscated. Of those vehicles, two were ATVs that had been reported stolen. Officers also seized two firearms.

Earlier that month, dozens of drivers took over several intersections and turned them into their personal stunt tracks all over Cleveland.

Between 30 and 40 vehicles met up at a shopping center near West 110th Street and Lorain Avenue, doing donuts and burnouts until police arrived, and everyone fled the area.

Joyriders take over Cleveland intersections, perform donuts

That same month, former Ward 11 Councilman Brian Mooney said the city would use drones to track down reckless drivers; additionally, the city was considering legislation to stop joyriders from taking over city streets.

Cleveland will create ordinance to stop ATVs, dirt bikes and joyriders from taking over the streets

As of May 2024, that drone program has yet to take flight.

News 5 investigators recently learned that the city had ordered a fleet of drones recently, costing upwards of a quarter of a million dollars, despite the police department being initially unaware of it.

ON ORDER: Cleveland police drones on wish list for years only recently purchased

In 2020, a massive group of dirt bikes, four-wheelers and motorcycles caused a disruption in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Video captured the moment when the dirt bikes, four-wheelers and motorcycles turned onto West Boulevard, popping wheelies and forcing traffic to come to a stop.

A Cleveland fire truck headed to a call was delayed due to the large group of vehicles, which they estimated to consist of 150 to 200 riders.

Large group of dirt bikes, ATVs, motorcycles take over Cleveland streets

In August 2019, dozens of people on dirt bikes and ATVs cut through traffic and tore up yards as they drove through Cleveland neighborhoods.

A Cleveland police officer was injured when dirt bike and ATV riders assaulted the officer while they were making an arrest.

Frustration growing as packs of illegal dirt bike riders continue flooding Cleveland streets

