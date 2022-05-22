Operation 'Wheels Down' targets off-road vehicles in Cleveland, nets 15 arrests Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police and other local agencies arrested more than a dozen people Saturday during Operation "Wheels Down," an enforcement sting aimed at stopping illegal off-road vehicle activity in the city.

The operation was a joint effort between CPD, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Cleveland's traffic bureau, aviation unit, neighborhood impact community engagement unit, gang impact unit and real time crime center also took part in the operation.

According to police, 15 felony arrests were made, 30 citations issued and 15 vehicles were confiscated. Of those vehicles, two were ATVs that had been reported stolen. Officers also seized two firearms.

Cleveland has been dealing with illegal ATV and dirt bike riders for years.

"The City of Cleveland is aware that this illegal activity causes annoyance and alarm to our residents and puts citizens lives at risk. The City remains committed to ensuring that law enforcement has the resources necessary to continue to enforce laws and ensure safety on our streets and within our neighborhoods," police said in a news release.

Authorities are asking for the public's help on cracking down on this particular type of crime.

"Citizens are encouraged to contact law enforcement to report illegal or suspicious activity. In the event that you have information that could assist investigators in stopping the illegal operation of off-road vehicle riding, please call 9-1-1 in an emergency, 216-621-1234 in a non-emergency," police said.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

"With your help, investigators can continue to enact measures to stop the illegal operation of off-road vehicles on our roadways," police said.

