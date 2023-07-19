Another million-dollar ticket sold at 'luckiest gas station in Ohio'

BROOK PARK, Ohio — They are known as the luckiest gas station in Ohio, and their luck struck again Tuesday night; they sold a million-dollar Mega Millions ticket.

At Smith and Snow Shell gas station, while lottery tickets are plenty, owner Julie Kuhar says winners are too.

“We got some exciting news with the Mega Millions drawing — we had we sold a million-dollar winner here,” Kuhar said.

Kuhar says they get winners all the time, winning prizes from $500 to millions. So Wednesday, customers rushed to the gas station to get their lucky ticket ahead of Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball drawing.

Each week, they sell at least 80,000 lottery tickets to anyone that stops by. The gas station was originally opened by Julie Kuhar’s father, who had a vision to sell lottery tickets, and the "lucky" moniker just stuck around.

Some customers have yet to win, while others have won multiple times. No matter what, the line was out the door Wednesday, with everyone hopinh to win the big jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the Mega Millions draws next on Friday.

If you want to try your luck, the Smith and Snow Shell station is located at 5918 Smith Rd. in Brook Park.

