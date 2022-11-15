Anthony 'TJ' Mays II found buried in a lot in the Hough neighborhood Sunday

CLEVELAND — Anthony Mays II, affectionately called TJ by his family, never made it to pick up his son on Oct. 18 and that's when his family knew something was wrong.

Sunday, the search for TJ ended when his body was found in a lot in the 1600 block of E. 85th Street in the Hough Neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials say when they arrived at the scene there was dirt that was "freshly disturbed". The Crime Scene Unit excavated the ground retrieving a male buried and deceased who was later identified as Mays.

News 5's Jessi Schultz spoke to the family earlier this month and Mays' niece Alesia Corpening shared what Mays meant to her and their family:

“He’s a dad. He’s a family person. He’s the youngest of all of his siblings,” she said. “He’s a go-getter. He’s the one who makes sure his family is taken care of.”

There are currently no suspects in the case. The cause of death has not yet been determined. The case remains under investigation.

