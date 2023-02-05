Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks

Nets Irving Trade Basketball
Frank Franklin II | Associated Press
FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in New York. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Nets for a trade. He made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, a person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks were to remain private. It was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Nets Irving Trade Basketball
Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 15:42:59-05

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets. The team has struck a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

That's according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move.

The Mavericks will trade Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks to the Nets. In return, they'll have another star-level player to pair alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.