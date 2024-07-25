Apples Market in Sheffield targeted by card skimmers

Card skimmers recently targeted the Apple's grocery store in Sheffield, according to the Lorain County Department of Job and Family Services.

The County Department said Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) customers have been the latest victims to skimmers in Sheffield.

The department took to Facebook to urge customers to change their PIN immediately.

A few months ago, EBT cardholders in Lorain County faced a similar issue:

There was a problem with EBT, or food-stamp, cards. Over the weekend, Lorain had been hit hard. Residents were posting on Facebook about how their benefits accounts had been emptied.

'A failure of government.' As food-stamp theft soars in Lorain, experts say urgent help is needed

