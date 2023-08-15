Are there enough teachers? Currently, the state of Ohio doesn't track teacher vacancies

CLEVELAND — As families across Northeast Ohio are getting ready for the start of another school year, News 5 is looking into teacher shortages.

Currently, the state of Ohio doesn't collect any data that shows accurate staffing numbers inside schools.

The Ohio Education Association is seeing turnover across the state. In July, News 5 reported that 75 teachers and staff resigned from Garfield Heights City Schools. That looked like nearly half of the middle school staff, plus psychologists and counselors walking out before this upcoming school year.

The Garfield Heights City School District website shows 41 openings district-wide. The Garfield Heights Teacher's Association had no comment about the staffing levels ahead of school starting.

Currently, Ohio state law doesn't track the number of teachers and staff working inside schools.

The Ohio Education Association is pushing state lawmakers and the Department of Education to keep track of staffing vacancy numbers.

"We are hoping to get that changed to get Ohio on par with some other states in terms of collecting that data. Put simply, the law doesn't require it right now," said Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association

"I think they know that we have a shortage, but if you have the information, then what do you do with it? They know we have a problem...now what?" said Parma City Schools teacher Terry Caskey.

Caskey is transitioning to a new school and role this year because her former school, Renwood Elementary, is set to be demolished.

After 28 years on the job, Caskey says conditions are making the job harder every year.

"The reputation for teachers is on the line because we don't feel like we're respected out there in the public," said Caskey, Hillside Middle School teacher.

The Parma City Schools website lists 87 openings district-wide. Soon, it will be time for Caskey to get back into the classroom, "this is a new beginning for me, I hope it's a great beginning, and I hope this is the last school that I'm at and I can just ride out the rest of my career in one space, teaching one subject."

