Arrest made in Canton shooting from earlier in July

CANTON, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Canton earlier this month, the Canton Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Authorities said Myles D. Muth, who was wanted for felonious assault, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning. The crime allegedly happened on July 6. Muth is accused of shooting a man in the leg, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

The Canton Police Detective Bureau is still searching for more information regarding this incident, and anyone with knowledge of the event can call the bureau at 330.489.3144.

