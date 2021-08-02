Arrest warrant issued for Elyria homicide suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police detectives are looking for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month at a bar in Elyria.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jajuan Lamont Malone, of Lorain.

Malone is wanted in connection with the death of Caree W. Cannon, 24, on July 28. According to authorities, officers responded to a call of shots fired at Bailey’s Bar & Grill, located at 800 N. West River Road in Elyria.

When officers arrived on scene at approximately 10:20 p.m., they found one victim with gunshot wounds.

Cannon was transported to University Hospitals in Elyria where he was pronounced dead.

Malone has been listed by the U.S. Marshals Service as the Fugitive of the Week. He should be considered "armed and dangerous," authorities said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED.

RELATED: 1 dead in Elyria shooting at Bailey's Bar & Grill Wednesday night

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.