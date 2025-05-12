Arrest warrant issued for parents of Canton 3-year-old who died earlier this month

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the parents of a 3-year-old who died earlier this month, according to the Canton Police Department.

On May 5, officers responded to Gilbert Circle NE for a report of a child found in his bed not breathing, police said. The 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A warrant was obtained for his parents, Demetres Givens, 42, and Jamie Thompson, 37, police said. The two have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, and endangering children.

Police said at this time, neither parent has been located.

Anyone with information on Givens's or Thompson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Canton Police Communications Center at 330-649-5800.