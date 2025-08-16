Artists in Mount Pleasant neighborhood finish last brush strokes to new murals

CLEVELAND — Lead artist Robin Robinson on the Impact216 mural project spent the day in Mount Pleasant adding the last brushstrokes and touches to new murals in the neighborhood with other artists.

Robinson said the project was a part of the transformative art fund that the City of Cleveland gave out last year.

Cleveland to award nearly $3M in grants to Cleveland artists this spring

Twelve local artists, divided into six groups of two, collaborated to create art throughout the neighborhood.

One team painted a mural named "For Many, One Hive," to emphasize the need for preservation in their community.

News 5 Photojournalist Avery Fulton "From Many, One Hive" mural by Jurnee Ta'Zion and Nathalie Bermudez

"The need to preserve our environment and to preserve the neighborhood around us, in order to cultivate our youth and cultivate our futures," Jurnee Ta'Zion, multimedia artist, said.

Multimedia artist Mathalie Bermudez partnered with Ta'Zion on the mural, adding her excitement about taking part in the project.

"It is super amazing to have a great impact in the community by doing art," Bermudez said.

"Growth, improvement, transition," explained Christa "Freehands," another multifaceted artist on the project. "It signifies us going from one way of living to another."

News 5 Photojournalist Avery Fulton One of six Mount Pleasant murals, by multifaceted artist Christa "Freehands"

Robinson told News 5 the group has cohort meetings monthly, where artists come together to learn the art of mural making and expand their knowledge base.

She also said she took the artists and a group of supporters to Philadelphia— the mural capital of the country.

"I’m from there. So, Philadelphia is my home base," said Robinson. "They’re not all flat. They’re not all painted. Just letting them experience that."

The lead artist added that some of the artists had never been outside of Ohio.

"I’ve been in Cleveland since 2011, but I’ve always had roots here. I used to come here to be with family every summer and every holiday. Cleveland has always been my second home. Glenville, in particular, has always been my second home," Robinson said.

The Philadelphia native said the murals have gotten a lot of interest from the community, but she has one hope:

"I’m hoping that the murals being there will give Mount Pleasant the spark it needs to. Rejuvenate so we can get more retail in there. So the city can invest more in the community. So they can fix up the buildings that need to be repaired. Do something with the vacant lots," Robinson explained. "The community is awesome. They are very vibrant. They are very dedicated to their community. Property owners. We have been on those sites for three months now, and we haven’t had any trouble. People come by, they want to bring us waters, they’re very appreciative of what we’re trying to do."

The 13-month project is set to kick off its final event Saturday for the TAF project unveiling and celebration. Their goal is to have the murals be in place for at minimum three years.

"We're not just here to paint pretty pictures on the wall," said Robsinson. "This is part of a larger initiative for this community."