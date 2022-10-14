As Ukrainian refugees settle in Northeast Ohio, teachers push for more resources to help with language barrier

PARMA, Ohio — While the war overseas in Ukraine continues, families who fled and ended up right here in Northeast Ohio still face a long list of challenges.

At St. Anthony of Padua in Parma, school leaders told News 5 they’ve taken in six refugees from Ukraine in the past six months, and they say they expect their English-as-a-second-language Ukrainian student population of more than 40 to only grow going forward.

However, even as more families choose to send their children to St. Anthony of Padua, teachers said they’re still struggling when it comes to the proper resources to teach students who come in with little or no English comprehension.

“Whatever we’re doing, I'm trying to do in English and in Ukrainian,” teacher Peggy Krayzel said. "But finding that resource in Ukrainian is near impossible. What is out there seems to be for our younger kids, not for our older.”

It’s a puzzle for principal Patrick Klimkewicz — finding the right resources and learning materials for a language most considered obscure just a few years ago.

“What you find is a lot of resources are in Spanish,” principal Patrick Klimkewicz added. “Our situation is completely different. We have not been very successful catering to that Ukrainian language end of it. It stretched us in ways I don't think many were anticipating.”

News 5 Principal Patrick Klimkewicz points out the growing number of students at St. Anthony of Padua who arrive with English as their second language. At this time, he said no full-time teachers at the school are fluent in Ukrainian.





With the help of their eighth-grade classmate-turned-translator Taras Peleh, News 5 spoke with two students who fled Ukraine earlier this year while their families stayed in the war-torn country.

In the interest of their families’ safety, News 5 is declining to publish the students’ last names.

“It’s very hard for me because I don't speak English,” 14-year-old Mykhailo said.

“I’m good at math and science, but my English and social studies are not so good,” added 14-year-old Yefym.

Going forward, many teachers and administrators told News 5 they hope more resources can be focused to help smooth the transition for students such as Yefym and Mykhailo.

“If anyone knows how to share any of these resources or help us with the communication, that’s the hardest part,” she said. "We’re trying our best. We really want these kids to feel comfortable and welcome.”

