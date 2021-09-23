Ashland man charged in alleged kidnapping in Union Street area

ASHLAND, Ohio — An Ashland man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an alleged kidnapping that took place in the Union Street area, according to a press release from the Ashland County Prosecutor.

Mark Simon, 43, is charged with one count of kidnapping, a felony in the first degree.

According to the press release, the Ashland Police Department investigated a report from a woman who claimed she was grabbed inside her vehicle by a stranger. This was after she returned to her car from inside a convenience store.

The woman reported that the man hid inside her vehicle and grabbed her around the neck from behind as she pulled out of the store’s parking lot, the release said. The victim was able to get away and give a description of the man.

Police obtained a search warrant and made an arrest. Simon is currently in the Ashland County Jail.

The Ashland County Common Pleas Court set Simon’s bond to $500,000 cash, surety, or real estate. His next court date is Thursday at 3 p.m.

