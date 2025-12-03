Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ashtabula County tops Ohio's deer hunting popularity rankings this season

With deer gun hunting season beginning Monday, the tradition continues for many hunters across the state. But data shows where they choose to hunt is shifting, with more looking to Northeast Ohio.
Ashtabula County has officially become the most popular destination for deer hunting in Ohio this year, surpassing all other counties in the state.

The county, which had been gaining attention in previous seasons, saw a notable increase in hunters, both local and from other parts of Ohio.

The top 10 counties for deer checked on opening day were:

  1. Ashtabula (1,122) 
  2. Coshocton (1,010) 
  3. Muskingum (801) 
  4. Tuscarawas (795) 
  5. Knox (784) 
  6. Carroll (692) 
  7. Trumbull (678) 
  8. Ashland (647) 
  9. Harrison (560) 
  10. Licking (558) 

Experts attribute the rise to the county's abundant deer population, accessible public lands and a growing community of hunters sharing tips and resources.

County officials and wildlife experts say the trend shows no signs of slowing.

Data from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources shows a 25% increase in the number of deer harvested in Ashtabula County over the last decade.

With organized hunting programs, clear regulations, and a focus on sustainable practices, Ashtabula County is poised to remain a top choice for hunters in the years ahead.

Whether for experienced hunters or newcomers looking to enjoy Ohio’s outdoors, Ashtabula County is now at the forefront of the state's hunting scene.

Deer gun season runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 7 and again on Dec. 20 and 21.

