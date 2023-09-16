Author talks AI age and its impact on workforce

The artificial intelligence (AI) age is here and it’s forcing everyday people, schools, workplaces, and the government to learn about it, adapt and look into ways to provide protections.

Author Thomas Fellows recently published a report on how ChatGPT and artificial intelligence will impact the workforce in the next 5-years.

He appeared on Good Morning Cleveland-Saturday.

“The biggest thing that you've got to understand about ChatGPT and these new forms of AI is that they're starting to think very divergently. So divergent thinking is like how many uses you can have for a tin can. It involves creativity,” Fellows said. “Whereas convergent thinking is doing a physics problem, a math problem, learning a foreign language or doing a close reading to a novel that's raw IQ. But again, if you look at ChatGPT, it's starting to encompass the big five personality traits of openness to experience neuroticism, extroversion, conscientiousness, and agreeableness. So, it's starting to think like a human being now.”

He offered insight about how Fortune 500 companies may utilize ChatGPT or similar bots.

Fellows said gone may be the days of hiring high-priced business consultants.

“I’m hiring a prompt engineer who can work ChatGPT, and I'm paying him or her $150 an hour. And I'm doing that so I can drive down costs and maximize revenue,” Fellows explained. “That's what companies are going to have to do going forward in this new economy. And this will absolutely be a new economy.”

He also talked about skills workers will need to possess.

“The skills that are going to be needed in this new economy are emotional intelligence, practical intelligence, which Robert Sternberg defines as knowing what to say to whom, when to say it and how to say it with maximum effect,” Fellows said. “You're going to have to not only think outside the box- but nowhere near the box. And lastly, you're going to have to have strong, deep divergent thinking.”

