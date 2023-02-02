Authorities investigating suspected homicide in Shaker Heights

The Shaker Heights Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a suspected homicide that happened Tuesday.

Details are scarce at the moment, but authorities said they responded to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Tolland Road.

"The case was reported as a suspected homicide," the medical examiner's office said. "No further information is available at this time."

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed their Crime Scene Unit was requested by Shaker Heights Police Tuesday night to assist with an investigation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.