Avante-Garde Arts and Crafts show kicks off holiday shopping

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Residents kicked off their holiday shopping this year at the Rocky River Memorial Hall where the Avante-Garde Arts and Crafts show took place.

This show features more than 100 artists and crafters all selling their handmade pieces. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Karen Foundation for MS. This show is currently accepting vendors.

Rocky River Memorial Hall (next to rec) 21016 Hilliard Blvd. Rocky River, OH 44116

Hours below:

Saturday, Nov. 13

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday , Nov. 13

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

