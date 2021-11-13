Watch
Avante-Garde Arts and Crafts show kicks off holiday shopping

Residents kicked off their holiday shopping this year at the Rocky River Memorial Hall where the Avante-Garde Arts and Crafts show took place.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 15:59:54-05

This show features more than 100 artists and crafters all selling their handmade pieces. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Karen Foundation for MS. This show is currently accepting vendors.

Rocky River Memorial Hall (next to rec) 21016 Hilliard Blvd. Rocky River, OH 44116

Hours below:
Saturday, Nov. 13
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday , Nov. 13
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

