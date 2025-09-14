Avon Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show wraps up outdoor season

AVON, Ohio — Avon Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show kicks off Sunday, marking its final outdoor show of the season.

The event features a wide mix of handmade items, including jewelry, woodworks and accessories for pets. Vendors from across the region have shops at the Emerald Event Center, offering a chance for residents to browse unique creations while supporting small businesses.

Event coordinator Celeste Gable said the show gives artisans a platform to showcase their work.

“If you’re a vendor you want to showcase your goods. Like you put all this time and passion into your endeavor. And you get to showcase that. Share that with your community. Share that with other vendors,” she said.

The Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows began in Cleveland in 2011 and now host nearly 30 events across the Midwest each year.

Admission and parking are free for Sunday’s event, and run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.