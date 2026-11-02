Avon Lake voters to decide on income tax increase that could raise $6 million for road repairs

AVON LAKE, Ohio. — Avon Lake voters will decide whether to approve a new income tax increase to fund road repairs across the city.

Avon Lake City Council President Geoffrey Smith said some roads are more than 50 years old and are beginning to deteriorate. He said the city has $40 million worth of road repair work that needs to be done, but rising material costs over the years have only allowed the city to maintain roads — not repair them.

The city has not had an income tax change since 1993.

"Times have changed. Our cities changed. The dynamics of our city have changed. The costs are going up as well, sure," Smith said. "And the other thing you have to consider is when it comes to this, if we don't attack the cost now, what's going to happen?"

If Issue 16 passes on Election Day, a 0.4% income tax increase would be added to the current 1.5% tax rate for six years. The increase would apply to anyone who lives or works in Avon Lake.

Smith says the increase could bring in about $6 million. About 70% of that money would go toward road repairs, with the remaining 30% going toward other capital needs.

The city has not yet allocated any funding for road repairs for next year, waiting to see if Issue 16 passes.