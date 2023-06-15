Baby goes home after 100 days in Akron Children's Hospital NICU

After spending 100 days in the Akron Children’s Hospital NICU, a 3-month-old baby named Kairo will be going home.

Kairo was born 4 pounds, 4 ounces with gastroschisis, according to a Facebook post from the Akron Children’s Hospital.

This condition caused Kairo’s intestines to grow on the outside of his body, leading him to spend this period of time in the NICU.

Kairo is now healthy and ready to leave the hospital.

According to the CDC, about 1 in every 1,953 babies are born each year in the U.S. with gastroschisis, and several studies have shown that gastroschisis has become more common, particularly among younger mothers.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.