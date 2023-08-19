Back to School Bash on The Farm collecting school supplies for local kids

Sunday, Pure Passions Farm is hosting a Back to School Bash on The Farm. The event was created to collect school supplies for local children.

The educational and business farm, featuring alpacas and goats, is offering free admission from 12 to 3 p.m. with a school supply donation. What’s collected will eventually be delivered to a local school in need.

Those who are interested are encouraged to book a spot due to limited parking.

Scott Westberg appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- Saturday. He and his wife own the farm located at 7679 Seasons Road in Kent.

Pure Passions Farm Pure Passions Farm features alpacas and goats.

"We have alpacas, goats, a playground, a half basketball court, a fairy garden, a farm bell and a farm store," Westberg said. "We'll have the Event Novelty Ice Cream Truck will make an appearance. So, we have a ton of stuff going on."

Westberg said his love of animals began when he was a teenager.

"27 years ago, my first job in high school was on a llama and alpaca farm. And ever since then, I've had such a passion for alpacas, which is why we're called Pure Passions Farm," Westberg said. "I've also had a passion for business. Last year, we had the opportunity to purchase an alpaca farm. And I could kind of combine both of my passions into one- running a tourism business along with having alpacas and goats on the farm."

The farm offers an array of activities and can be rented for special events, including birthdays, company gatherings and field trips.

It also has a store that sells several items, including hats, scarves, mittens, and socks.

"Alpaca fiber is one of the warmest (and) softest fibers that you can get- natural fibers at least," Westberg said.

He said running the farm has been amazing.

"It's a really rewarding experience. We host so many different things that the kids have fun with," Westberg said. "We have field trips- school bus loads of kids come to us. We take alpacas to schools, private picnics, yoga, paint and sip, company picnics… we just do it all."

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.