Balloon Classic launches in Canton this weekend

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic is taking flight this weekend in Canton.

The annual event sees dozens of balloonists from across the country arrive to show off their colorful balloons and fly across the Canton skies.

Launches began Friday morning and continued throughout Saturday, with thousands of spectators coming to Kent State University at Stark campus to get a look.

Spectators have a chance to experience a balloon flight. For $25, guests can get inside a balloon basket for a tethered ride, giving them a taste of what it's like to be up in the air.

Outside of balloons, dozens of runners raced in a 5K. Several kids even got in on the fun during the kids' race.

Local vendors will also set up shop on campus to feed hungry spectators. At night, a drone and fireworks show will light up the night sky.

The event marks the kick-off to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Enshrinement Week, a week of events leading up to the induction ceremony. A week that organizers said is an opportunity to bring the Canton community together through its love of football.

"This is the birthplace of football," Kim Davenport, chairperson of the Enshrinement Festival, said. "What better place to celebrate?"

For more on the Balloon Classic and other Enshrinement Week events,