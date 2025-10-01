Barberton cancels homecoming Highland football game due to number of injured players

On Thursday, the Highland Local School District posted on Facebook that its Friday night football game against Barberton has been canceled.

According to the post, Barberton informed HLSD that its varsity football game had to be canceled "due to reported injuries to 10 of their starting players, they would be unable to play on Friday night."

HLSD stated that they met with the commissioner of the suburban league to determine if a modified game plan with limited playing time for starters would be effective, and Barberton agreed to the plan. However, the district later learned that Barberton would not play in Friday's game.

"We know how disappointing this is for our players, families, and the entire community, especially given the importance of Homecoming, the Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and other time-honored traditions that mean so much to our students.

"We are exploring options for an alternative Homecoming celebration so that our students, alumni, and community may still have an opportunity to come together Friday evening. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available." HLSD said in the post.