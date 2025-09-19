Barberton Fire dealing with building collapse after massive fire

BARBERTON, Ohio — The Barberton Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 469 Tuscarawas Ave. W. after a massive fire broke out Thursday night.

Different mutual aid departments were at the scene, and numerous streets in the area are closed.

A News 5 viewer sent in photos of the large, red-hued smoke coming from a building. Flames of fire could also be seen.

Diane Casenhiser Barberton massive fire

News 5's overnight news tracker headed to the scene and confirmed that a building had collapsed, and the building that was on fire has been boarded up.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We are working to learn more information.