Barberton Fire dealing with building collapse after massive fire

BARBERTON, Ohio — The Barberton Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 469 Tuscarawas Ave. W. after a massive fire broke out Thursday night.
Different mutual aid departments were at the scene, and numerous streets in the area are closed.
A News 5 viewer sent in photos of the large, red-hued smoke coming from a building. Flames of fire could also be seen.
News 5's overnight news tracker headed to the scene and confirmed that a building had collapsed, and the building that was on fire has been boarded up.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
We are working to learn more information.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.