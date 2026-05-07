Barberton Schools face fiscal emergency following rejected tax proposal

Barberton City Schools Superintendent Jason Ondrus told News 5 that the district will likely go into Fiscal emergency after voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax proposal to fund the schools.

If that happens, an oversight committee would watch over financial decisions.

Last week, we told you about how Barberton was already cutting 87 positions, including teachers, aides and administrative positions.

Summit County News Reporter Bob Jones spoke with the superintendent on Wednesday, and Ondrus said more cuts will be coming.

When asked if there could be more teachers lost, Ondrus said, "As of right now there's, there's a possibility, and that's, that's across the — as far as employees and employee groups — across the district. It's not just any one employee group, but like I said it, it definitely, potentially means further staffing reductions."

He said the district will now consider pay-to-play for sports and possibly eliminate some extracurricular activities.